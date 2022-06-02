Tow truck drivers mourn driver killed on-duty

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Today tow truck drivers from around the state gathered to pay tribute to a fellow truck driver who was killed recently while helping a motorist change a tire.

They say this is yet another example of the dangers tow truck drivers face on the roads.

Drivers are conditioned to slow down and move over when they see police or fire trucks red or blue lights, but the yellow lights of a tow truck flashing while helping people on roadways are just as important.

They gathered in solidarity. More than 60 tow truck drivers from around the state forming a convoy from Wethersfield to Manchester to escort the funeral procession of 38-year-old tow truck driver Christopher Russell from Ellington. He was killed May 23rd on I-91 in North Haven while helping a woman.

“He pulled over just to help someone. It wasn’t for money. He just pulled over to help somebody and he came for the lady’s tire and unfortunately, he got struck,” said Scott Nicoll.

Russell’s death highlights the dangers tow truck drivers face every day.

“People are driving by us at 80 and 90 miles an hour sometimes, so it is dangerous,” said Nicoll.

They want drivers to know if you see flashing lights, slow down and move over. It’s the law. It’s called the move over law.

“That’s our biggest thing here is to tell people. Listen, slow down, move over. We have lives, we have families, ya know. You get that phone call during the day. It could be at night. We put our lives on the line going out there,” said Nicoll.

Today is about teaching public safety and about honoring a fallen brother.

“It’s a family it’s a big family with all the tow companies whether its comradery or competition. We all set our feelings aside and get together and this is the way we want to celebrate and show him. His family that we are here for him,” said Ron Iannucci.

That mover over law these drivers mentioned is going to be involved in a historic and landmark legal case in Connecticut tomorrow.

A drunk driver will be sentenced in the killing of a tow truck driver in Fairfield County two years ago.

Tomorrow will be the first time Connecticut courts will apply the language of the slowdown move over law.

