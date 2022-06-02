Town sign in Deep River vandalized with racist slurs

DEEP RIVER, CT (WFSB) – Police are investigating after a sign in Deep River was vandalized with racist remarks.

The sign was supposed to remind people about the Memorial Day festivities, but someone changed it to racist words.

First Selectman Angus McDonald, Jr. said they have started an investigation and police are trying to find who did it.

The sign showed two racist words targeting Black people and Latinos.

The first selectman said they don’t know if the person or group brought extra letters with them or if they used the letters already up.

Officials are also urging people to recognize that this kind of hatred exists and creates fear.

“This latest thing is not representative of the town. On the other hand, my reaction was outrage, sorrow, and just fed up fed up with the hatred and the division in this country,” said Christine Palm, State Representative for Deep River, Essex and Haddam.

Town leaders said they will be creating educational programs inside schools and churches to address the racism.

Local activists are also planning a protest Friday at town hall.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call police.

