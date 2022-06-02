Twenty Towns
West Haven man killed in Tolland crash; troopers seek witnesses

A file photo of Connecticut State police lights.
A file photo of Connecticut State police lights.(WFSB)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 10:10 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TOLLAND, CT (WFSB) - A man from West Haven was identified as the person killed in a crash in Tolland early Thursday morning.

State police said Conor Patrick Pickering, 24, was driving west on Interstate 84 just before the exit 68 off ramp just after 5:10 a.m.

They said Pickering was traveling in the right of the highway’s three lanes when he lost control of his Buick Regal CXL. He skidded off the roadway into the right shoulder/grass area.

Pickering’s vehicle then collided with a tree, the impact from which caused disabling damage to the Buick.

The driver was transported by Tolland ambulance to Rockville General Hospital, with serious injuries. Shortly afterward, however, he was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information about what happened was asked to contact state police.

