ANSWER DESK: When can we expect some relief at the pump?

(WFSB) - Gas prices continue to climb, going up by at least 10 cents overnight.

Eyewitness News is going to the Answer Desk with some of the most pressing questions you have.

Why is this happening and when can we see some relief?

We’re seeing prices get dangerously close to $5 a gallon.

Experts say it’s only a matter of time before we cross that threshold and families are factoring these prices into their behavior.

Maybe they won’t travel as much, maybe they’ll make other sacrifices just to be able to fill their tanks.

With that in mind, Eyewitness News collected a trio of experts to answer the questions you probably have.

When you hit the roads Friday, you probably saw gas increase by at least a dime.

Memorial Day weekend has come and gone, and as we head into the summer months, gas stations have switched over to the more expensive summer blends.

“That is a 15-cent premium, moving from winter blend to summer blend,” said Chris Herb, President of the CT Energy Marketers Association.

Herb said there’s no way around this.

“It’s a government mandated gasoline that we have to use. That’s fully built into the price as of June 1,” Herb said.

That summer blend increase happens every year, but it’s more painful now because prices are already sky-high.

Eyewitness News’ panel of experts which include Herb, Quinnipiac’s International Business Professor Mohammad Elahee, and Michael Fox, the Executive Director of the Gasda Association, all say the war in Ukraine is a huge factor.

“The sanctions against Russia, 10 percent of US supply has been taken offline. That is not coming here. We rely on those imports to offset our lack of production domestically,” Herb said.

“If the war continues and it seems in all likelihood, it will continue, there will be problems,” said Elahee.

The war and the sanctions applied have triggered a supply and demand issue back home, especially when we factor in the summer driving season.

“The perfect storm that prices are going to increase,” said Fox.

Fox said boosting production, especially in the United States should help, but noted that five United States based refineries that shut down during the pandemic have yet to reopen and probably won’t.

“Why am I going to open this refinery when it’s expensive to operate when the President of the United States says our policies are going to eliminate fossil fuel?” said Fox.

That’s what experts say got us to these prices today.

When can we expect them to come down?

“Not in the short term,” Herb said.

“We’re going to see $6 to $6.50 by 4th of July,” said Fox.

“The new price that we pay at the pump, that’s a new normal and somehow we have to get used to it,” Elahee said.

While our experts don’t believe prices will come down anytime soon, there is a hope they can at least stabilize.

OPEC, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, agreed to increase production.

Experts said when they’ve done that in the past, gas prices settled down.

