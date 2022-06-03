Twenty Towns
Bubba Watson not playing in Travelers Championship after knee surgery

By Evan Sobol
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 2:34 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CROMWELL, CT (WFSB) – Bubba Watson will miss the Travelers Championship later this month after undergoing surgery.

The three-time Travelers winner said he had knee surgery and should be able to swing a golf club again by fall.

The Travelers Championship wishes Watson a speedy recovery.

The 2022 Travelers Championship will be held from June 20 to 26 at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell.

