Bubba Watson not playing in Travelers Championship after knee surgery
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 2:34 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CROMWELL, CT (WFSB) – Bubba Watson will miss the Travelers Championship later this month after undergoing surgery.
The three-time Travelers winner said he had knee surgery and should be able to swing a golf club again by fall.
The Travelers Championship wishes Watson a speedy recovery.
The 2022 Travelers Championship will be held from June 20 to 26 at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell.
