Twenty Towns
Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
Advertisement

Family Friday: Trains, tunes and treasure hunts all on tap this weekend

Trains, tunes and treasure hunts all on tap this weekend
By Nicole Nalepa and WFSB Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WFSB) - A great weekend on tap weather-wise, so why not enjoy it with some family-friendly events in our state. From a day on the rails to tunes and treasures, we’ve found a couple of local happenings to add to your calendar.

Day out with Thomas – Dream Big Tour

  • Saturday & Sunday, June 4th-5th
  • The Essex Steam Train & Riverboat
  • Trains begin at 9:00am through 3:45pm
  • Meet Thomas, Sir Topham Hatt and Percy
  • Included with ticket: access to unlimited rides on 5 carnival rides, music & magic show, and Thomas the Tank Engine play areas
  • Free parking

Symphony in the Park

  • Saturday, June 4th
  • Bushnell Park
  • 2:00pm
  • In case of rain, concert moves inside The Bushnell
  • FREE, no ticket required

20th Annual Pirate’s Day

  • Sunday, June 5th
  • Downtown Milford
  • 9:00am – 3:00pm
  • Pancakes with Pirates: 9am, 10am & 11am
  • 12:00pm – Captain Kidd
  • Vendors throughout the day at Lisman’s Landing & The Green
  • Pirate-themed Yoga at 11:00am

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

FAMILY FRIDAY: Trains, tunes and treasure hunts all on tap this weekend
FAMILY FRIDAY: Trains, tunes and treasure hunts all on tap this weekend
Bristol Memorial Day Parade - WFSB
2022 Connecticut Memorial Day Parades
Memorial Day weekend events
Family Friday: Memorial Day weekend events
Memorial Day weekend events
FAMILY FRIDAY: Memorial Day weekend events