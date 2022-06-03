Family Friday: Trains, tunes and treasure hunts all on tap this weekend
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
(WFSB) - A great weekend on tap weather-wise, so why not enjoy it with some family-friendly events in our state. From a day on the rails to tunes and treasures, we’ve found a couple of local happenings to add to your calendar.
Day out with Thomas – Dream Big Tour
- Saturday & Sunday, June 4th-5th
- The Essex Steam Train & Riverboat
- Trains begin at 9:00am through 3:45pm
- Meet Thomas, Sir Topham Hatt and Percy
- Included with ticket: access to unlimited rides on 5 carnival rides, music & magic show, and Thomas the Tank Engine play areas
- Free parking
- Saturday, June 4th
- Bushnell Park
- 2:00pm
- In case of rain, concert moves inside The Bushnell
- FREE, no ticket required
- Sunday, June 5th
- Downtown Milford
- 9:00am – 3:00pm
- Pancakes with Pirates: 9am, 10am & 11am
- 12:00pm – Captain Kidd
- Vendors throughout the day at Lisman’s Landing & The Green
- Pirate-themed Yoga at 11:00am
