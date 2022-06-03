Family Friday: Trains, tunes and treasure hunts all on tap this weekend

(WFSB) - A great weekend on tap weather-wise, so why not enjoy it with some family-friendly events in our state. From a day on the rails to tunes and treasures, we’ve found a couple of local happenings to add to your calendar.

Day out with Thomas – Dream Big Tour

Saturday & Sunday, June 4th-5th

The Essex Steam Train & Riverboat

Trains begin at 9:00am through 3:45pm

Meet Thomas, Sir Topham Hatt and Percy

Included with ticket: access to unlimited rides on 5 carnival rides, music & magic show, and Thomas the Tank Engine play areas

Free parking

Symphony in the Park

Saturday, June 4th

Bushnell Park

2:00pm

In case of rain, concert moves inside The Bushnell

FREE, no ticket required

20th Annual Pirate’s Day

Sunday, June 5th

Downtown Milford

9:00am – 3:00pm

Pancakes with Pirates: 9am, 10am & 11am

12:00pm – Captain Kidd

Vendors throughout the day at Lisman’s Landing & The Green

Pirate-themed Yoga at 11:00am

