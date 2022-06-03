Twenty Towns
Family of murdered Shelton teen set to publicly speak for the first time

The family of Jimmy McGrath scheduled a news conference for Friday morning in Bridgeport.
By Roger Susanin and Rob Polansky
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 6:55 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) - The parents of 17-year-old Fairfield Prep student who was murdered last month will publicly speak for the first time about their son’s life and legacy.

The family of Jimmy McGrath scheduled a news conference for Friday morning in Bridgeport.

It’s unclear what McGrath’s parents intend to say.

At past events however, they have thanked the Fairfield Prep community for its support as they grieved the death of their son.

McGrath’s loved ones called him a special person. Shortly after he was murdered, he was honored at a Fairfield Prep lacrosse game. His former teammates gave his parents and sister a hug and a blue carnation during a pregame ceremony.

McGrath was killed on May 14.

Investigators said he was stabbed outside of a house party in Shelton by another teenager, 16-year-old St. Joseph High School student Raul Valle. Valle was charged with first-degree murder and is free on $2 million bond.

As the lacrosse game in McGrath’s honor proved, the teen’s loved ones wanted the focus to be on the life that was taken. His father, Kevin McGrath, who addressed the crowd briefly that night, said he knew his son was still with his family and the Fairfield Prep community in spirit.

“This is Jimmy saying ‘let’s play. Let’s have a great game,’” Kevin McGrath said.

The McGraths’ news conference Friday morning is set to happen at their lawyer’s office in Bridgeport.

