Twenty Towns
Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
Advertisement

Hartford police make arrest in February homicide case

Troyquan Westberry.
Troyquan Westberry.(Hartford Police Department)
By Evan Sobol
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 2:17 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – A man is facing charges in connection to a February homicide in Hartford.

Police said on February 7, Hartford Fire and EMS responded to an apartment on Evergreen Avenue for someone needing medical attention.

When emergency crews arrived, they found a dead female with multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim has been identified as Allison McCoy, 21, of Hartford.

Police said they found another female with multiple gunshot wounds. She was taken to a nearby hospital where she was listed in critical condition.

Troyquan Westberry, 25, of Hartford, was arrested and taken into custody Friday in connection to the case.

Westberry is charged with murder, criminal attempt murder, assault first degree, and criminal use of a firearm.

His bond is set at $2 million.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Early Warning Weather
Early Warning Weather Forecast
WFSB File
Hartford police: Part of Albany Avenue to be closed Saturday for event
The McGrath family publicly spoke for the first time on June 3 since a teen's murder in Shelton.
Family of murdered Shelton teen publicly speaks for the first time
Friday evening - WFSB
TECHNICAL DISCUSSION: Increasing sunshine to end the week ...and the weekend forecast is on track for gorgeous weather!