Hartford police make arrest in February homicide case

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – A man is facing charges in connection to a February homicide in Hartford.

Police said on February 7, Hartford Fire and EMS responded to an apartment on Evergreen Avenue for someone needing medical attention.

When emergency crews arrived, they found a dead female with multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim has been identified as Allison McCoy, 21, of Hartford.

Police said they found another female with multiple gunshot wounds. She was taken to a nearby hospital where she was listed in critical condition.

Troyquan Westberry, 25, of Hartford, was arrested and taken into custody Friday in connection to the case.

Westberry is charged with murder, criminal attempt murder, assault first degree, and criminal use of a firearm.

His bond is set at $2 million.

