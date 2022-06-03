Hartford police: Part of Albany Avenue to be closed Saturday for event

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Part of Albany Avenue in Hartford will be closed Saturday for an event.

Hartford police said Albany Avenue between Garden Street and Williams Street will be closed from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The YMCA at 444 Albany Avenue will be holding a grand opening event for the Brother Carl Hardrick Violence Prevention Institute.

Police said the closure may cause heavy traffic on roads nearby.

“We ask that you please plan accordingly,” said Hartford police.

