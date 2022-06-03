Local farmers struggling with rising costs

CHESHIRE, CT (WFSB) - Farmers across the state are struggling to keep up with rising costs.

Old Bishop Farm in Cheshire said the increases in diesel and fertilizer costs have been the most impactful.

There has even been an increase in seed prices.

It’s also getting more expensive to get all these materials to the farm.

Supply chain issues continue to be a problem.

The owner said they’re still waiting on some materials for some crops.

It’s caused some adapting to their operations.

“We tried to get our orders really early for stuff. We’ve already ordered stuff for the fall and the holiday seasons because we know it’s going to take that long to get stuff. And even last year this was a problem for us,” said John Torello, owner of Old Bishop Farm.

But the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) recently announced some plans to help.

“We’re trying not to pass it onto our customers if we can, but we’re not a charity. We’ll go under,” said Torello.

Since January, Torello said he’s noticed a 20-percent increase in costs.

Most noticeably in diesel gas prices, fertilizer and other chemical prices but the mark ups are everywhere.

“Even the cost of seed has gone up. The cost of getting materials here has gone up,” Torello said.

Supply chain issues are still a big problem as well.

“The availability of materials has also been a problem. So y’know, we’re seasonal. The flowers aren’t gonna wait until the stuff gets here,” said Torello.

This week the USDA announced Connecticut is using one of their new programs to buy and distribute state grown products to underserved communities.

Bonnie Burr, the Assistant Director and Department Head of the Extension Department at UConn, said these programs will help utilize local farmers’ products.

“They’re gonna be rolling out some new food system programs so that we can try to get at increasing, accelerating what’s available and trying to help ease the strain,” said Burr.

Torello said to visit and buy from Farmers directly is the best way to support them.

“We had a woman who was in her 90′s tell us how her parents brought her here when she was a kid. Really, the community has to come out and support all their farmers,” said Torello.

To make it easier to support your local farmers, the Connecticut Department of Agriculture has online resources to find your closest farmer, farm stand and farmers’ market. You can find more here.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.