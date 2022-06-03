March to end gun violence held in Newtown

NEWTOWN, Conn. (WFSB) - A march to end gun violence took place in Newtown.

The community has a message they want lawmakers to hear.

End gun violence.

Hundreds are gathering in Newtown, a place where nearly 10 years ago, 20 children and 6 adults were killed at Sandy Hook Elementary.

A tragedy that’s once again on the spotlight after the recent mass shootings across the nation.

Many people wore orange, a color that’s become symbolic to honor the victims who were shot and killed over the years.

There were many people being remembered today, most recently the former Yale resident killed by his patient in Tulsa this week

Last week the 19 children and two teachers shot and killed at Robb Elementary in Texas.

Last month, 10 people were shot and killed in Buffalo.

All just tragic incidents pointing to guns which is why the Sandy Hook community wants to see change in gun laws, from background checks to safe storage.

The father of Daniel, a Sandy Hook Victim, and Sandy Hook Promise Co-founder & CEO Mark Barden spoke out.

He said, “we were just wrapping our heads around innocent shoppers being targeted at a grocery store for being black. Shot to death grocery shopping. Going about their daily business. Then the news from Uvalde broke and we started seeing the similarities for what happened to us at sandy hook. Just really heartbreaking.”

The nonprofits involved included the Sandy Hook Promise and the Newtown Action Alliance among others.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.