Rallies planned for National Gun Violence Awareness Day

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Friday marked National Gun Violence Awareness Day, and rallies were planned around Connecticut to remember the victims of what many have called an epidemic.

Gov. Ned Lamont said he’ll speak at an event in Hartford on Friday morning.

The event is at St. Francis Hospital, where many local victims of gun violence are brought.

On the heels of three major mass shootings in New York, Texas and Oklahoma, the focus of these rallies is on stopping gun violence at the national level.

Families at the events plan to speak out too. They want to remind everyone that the problem still exists in their own backyards.

“He was where he was supposed to be walking home from school,” said Tambria Moore, whose grandson was murdered. “The gun was in the wrong place [at] the wrong time.”

The family of 15-year-old Elijah Gomez still ruminated over what went wrong.

Just weeks ago in Hamden, Elijah was shot and killed in broad daylight. Police said they continue to investigate his death.

Elijah’s family spoke at an event in New Haven on Thursday. They said keeping Elijah from being forgotten isn’t easy when the gun violence problem is so rampant.

“The saddest thing is that the first few days, [they] say his name and they remember, and they react, but after the next one and the next one, it’s just individually or schools,” Moore said.

President Joe Biden addressed the nation Thursday night and pushed for a ban on high-capacity magazines, stronger background checks and new red flag laws.

He also called for a return to a major piece of gun legislation passed 30 years ago that expired in 2004.

“We should reinstate the assault weapons ban and high-capacity magazines that we passed in 1994 with bipartisan support in Congress,” Biden said.

Republicans in the House of Representatives in the meantime pushed back on a Democratic bill that included many of the president’s priorities. They argued that the Second Amendment freedoms were at stake.

