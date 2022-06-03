Social media post prompts lockdown at Vinal Tech in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - A social media post led to lockdown at a technical high school in Middletown Friday morning.

Vinal Regional Vocational Technical School was locked down from about 8:30 a.m. to 8:50 a.m.

“Preliminary information indicates that on [June 3] at approximately 8:27 a.m., Troop F – Westbrook received a report of a social media post, which caused concern among school administrators at Vinal Technical High School in Middletown,” state police said in a news release. “In the interest of school safety and out of an abundance of caution, the school was put into a ‘lockdown’ status.”

The lockdown was lifted after troopers determined that there was no credible threat to students, staff or the public.

“The administration was made aware of a threat made against the school community [Friday] morning,” said Kerry Markey, director of communications, Connecticut Technical Education and Career System. “As such, the school was placed in lockdown. Since, the individual has been apprehended and police are currently on campus.”

No other details were released.

