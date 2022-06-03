Two arrested on drugs and weapons charges in Waterbury

WATERBURY, CT. (WFSB) - The Waterbury Police Department executed a search and seizure warrant which led to the arrest of two individuals.

Quentin Boone, 28, was arrested at his residence as well as another individual, Douglas Elliot, 34, of Torrington.

Officers stated they located and seized 375 bags of heroin, 2.6 grams of crack cocaine, $3,277 in U.S. Currency, and a box containing 32 live rounds of 9mm ammunition.

Both Boone and Elliot are convicted felons with prior narcotic felony related convictions, which prohibits them from possessing firearms or ammunition. Additionally, Elliot is currently on supervised parole.

Boone and Elliott were charged with Possession of Narcotics with Intent to Sell, Operation of a Drug Factory, and Criminal Possession of a Firearm / Ammunition.

Both individuals were held on a 150k surety bond and arraigned in court today. Elliott has been remanded to the custody of CT Department of Corrections.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.