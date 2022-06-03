Warrant details sexual relationship that former Hamden teacher had with student

HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - An arrest warrant revealed what led to the arrest of a former Hamden teacher on sex assault charges.

Dominique Maynard, 27, of New Haven, is accused of having sex with her 13-year-old student from the Booker T. Washington Academy in Hamden.

Maynard was 26 years old at the time of the assault, the warrant explained.

According to the documents, the student admitted to his mother that he had sex with Maynard.

The student was interviewed about it in Nov. 2021.

The student said Maynard was involved in a group chat with him and four other students in which she sent inappropriate texts, including one that read:

Bout to get some tonight.

Maynard also had a private thread of just her and the victim, the documents said.

He said that Maynard told him to delete their messages after he read them.

In the warrant, the victim detailed an encounter with Maynard that happened in a classroom at the school in Oct. 2021. The victim stayed after school for some tutoring. After he did his work, the two had sex, the documents said.

Afterward, Maynard instructed the teen to never tell anyone what they did, according to the warrant. Maynard never threatened him, however.

The documents detailed three other incidents in which Maynard had sex with the student. All of the encounters happened inside of the school.

The warrant also revealed that Maynard would text the victim explicit photographs. In return, she requested pictures of his privates. The student said he never sent her any of his, but instead sent one he found over the internet.

She also asked him to stop by her house after school; however, he said he never did that either.

Someone at the school eventually discovered the group chat, the documents showed.

The student then told his mother about what happened.

Maynard was charged with four counts of second-degree sexual assault and four counts of risk of injury to a minor.

She was held on a $100,000 bond and scheduled to appear in Meriden Superior Court on Friday.

