West Hartford police investigate deadly crash involving pedestrian

West Hartford police are investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian.
West Hartford police are investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian.(WFSB)
By Zoe Strothers
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 12:43 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
WEST HARTFORD, CT- (WFSB) - A crash on North Main Street and Farmington Avenue involved a pedestrian who died.

West Hartford police said the area will remain closed for several hours.

They asked the public to please try and avoid the area while they investigate the incident.

Channel 3 is working on gathering more information.

