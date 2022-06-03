West Hartford police investigate deadly crash involving pedestrian

WEST HARTFORD, CT- (WFSB) - A crash on North Main Street and Farmington Avenue involved a pedestrian who died.

West Hartford police said the area will remain closed for several hours.

They asked the public to please try and avoid the area while they investigate the incident.

Channel 3 is working on gathering more information.

Refresh this page and watch Eyewitness News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.