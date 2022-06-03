Twenty Towns
Woman, man suffer serious injuries from stabbing in Hartford

WFSB File
WFSB File(WFSB)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 10:57 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A woman and man both suffered serious injuries from what’s being called a domestic-violence-related stabbing in Hartford.

Police said they responded to an address on Webster Street around 7:15 a.m. on Friday.

When they arrived, they said they found the woman suffering from her injuries.

A male party was also located with serious stab injuries.

Both were transported to an area hospital for treatment.

The woman was listed in stable condition as of later Friday morning.

“This incident is being investigated as a domestic incident and preliminary information suggests that the male’s injuries appear self-inflicted,” said Lt. Aaron Boisvert, Hartford police. “The male is currently listed in critical condition.”

The Hartford police major crimes and crime scene divisions responded and assumed the investigation.

