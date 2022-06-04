Authorities investigate airplane accident in Ellington
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 12:48 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ELLINGTON, Conn. (WFSB) - Officials with the Ellington Fire Department say they are investigating an airplane accident near Ellington Airport.
Officials with the CAA say confirm the type of airplane is a single engine aircraft.
Channel 3 has reached out to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) for a statement.
Officials from the Ellington Airport and Connecticut Parachutists say the plane involved in the incident was connected to Connecticut Parachutists.
