Authorities investigate airplane accident in Ellington

Credit: Timothy Dubiel
Credit: Timothy Dubiel(WFSB)
By Olivia Kalentek
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 12:48 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ELLINGTON, Conn. (WFSB) - Officials with the Ellington Fire Department say they are investigating an airplane accident near Ellington Airport.

Officials with the CAA say confirm the type of airplane is a single engine aircraft.

Channel 3 has reached out to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) for a statement.

Officials from the Ellington Airport and Connecticut Parachutists say the plane involved in the incident was connected to Connecticut Parachutists.

This is a developing story. Stay with Channel 3 for the latest updates.

