Bristol Police search for suspect wanted in theft of $30,000 in rare coins

BRISTOL, Conn. (WFSB) - Bristol Police are looking to identify a person who stole $30,0000 in coins and cash from a coin dealer back in April.

According to Bristol Police, $30,000 in rare coins and cash was stolen from a coin dealer after they attended a coin show in West Springfield Massachusetts.

Police say the theft took place on April 24.

Police believe the suspect followed the coin dealer from the coin show back to Bristol Eastern High School, where the theft took place.

School cameras captured video of the suspect’s vehicle waiting in the school’s parking lot.

Once the coin dealer walked away from their car, two suspects pulled up next to the dealer’s car and broke the back window, police say.

Officials say one suspect stayed in the car, while the other grabbed bags of coins from the dealer’s car.

The dealer then scared the suspects off, but most of their merchandise was stolen, police say.

Officials say they the suspect’s car is a gray or light blue Chrysler Pacifica with a temporary license plate from New Jersey. The registration number is 371560T.

Bristol Police are asking anyone with information to contact Detective Cote at (860) 314-4565.

Credit: Bristol Police Department (WFSB)

