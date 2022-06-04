Twenty Towns
Norwich Fire Department battles structure fire

By Ashley RK Smith
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 6:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
NORWICH, Conn. (WFSB) - The Norwich Fire Department battles a structure fire on June 4 at 378 Central Ave.

The building is a two and a half story, multi-family building.

The building was empty when crews searched it.

They were able to put out the fire in about an hour.

The NFD was assisted on scene by the Mohegan Tribal FD FAST, American Ambulance, as well as the Taftville, Yantic, Occum, and East Great Plain Volunteer Fire Departments. Displaced residents are being assisted by the Red Cross. Norwich Public Utilities and Building Departments also assisted.

