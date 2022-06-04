Twenty Towns
Officials investigate car found in Connecticut River

By Olivia Kalentek
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 7:27 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WFSB) -Dive teams were called to the Connecticut River in Middletown for a car in the water.

Officials from the Middletown Fire Department say no one was in the car when crews responded.

Officials searched the area but did not find a driver.

Crews have since cleared the scene, and say the incident is under investigation.

