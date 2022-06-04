Officials investigate car found in Connecticut River
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 7:27 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WFSB) -Dive teams were called to the Connecticut River in Middletown for a car in the water.
Officials from the Middletown Fire Department say no one was in the car when crews responded.
Officials searched the area but did not find a driver.
Crews have since cleared the scene, and say the incident is under investigation.
