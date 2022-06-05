Twenty Towns
Crews respond to house fire in North Branford

By Olivia Kalentek
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 1:03 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Emergency officials are responding to a fire on 1806 Middletown Avenue in North Branford.

According to the North Branford Police, the home is under construction and one of the floors inside the home fell.

Police say no injuries were reported, and the occupants made it out safely.

This is a developing story. Stay with Channel 3 for the latest updates.

