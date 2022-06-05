Crews respond to house fire in North Branford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Emergency officials are responding to a fire on 1806 Middletown Avenue in North Branford.

According to the North Branford Police, the home is under construction and one of the floors inside the home fell.

Police say no injuries were reported, and the occupants made it out safely.

