Middletown celebrate Pride in a big way

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WFSB) - Middletown hosted it’s fourth PrideFest, it’s one of the state’s largest events to support the LGBTQIA2S+ community.

Middletown was the place to be Saturday, thousands turned out to celebrate pride month.

DOWNTOWN WAS FILLED WITH RAINBOW FLAGS.

The day started with a parade down main street and then lots of festivities.

PrideFest draws people from all over to Middletown, a diverse city that welcomes everyone.

“It’s incredible, it’s an amazing event for the city, everyone is really proud. it’s a shining moment for the whole state and Middletown,” said Mike Fallon.

There was lots of music and dancing and plenty of costumes.

Doll the Rage posed for a picture with Little Julianna, both pretty in pink.

“With everything going on, the ability to put on something else with the attention, being with people who love drag and are open it really lifts the spirits,” said Doll the Rage.

The day ended with a drag show on the south green, more flag waving and people taking pictures to capture this special day.

Lucille Pepin said, “there is so much hate, so much unrest in the world and with all the shootings and what you hear in the news, it’s just heartbreaking, and this is how people should be embrace each other love each other, everyone deserves happiness.”

Because of the pandemic, PrideFest had to be put on hold but now it’s back and it seems better than ever.

People say it’s important to support each other no matter how different we are.

