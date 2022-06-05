Norwich Fire crews extinguish fire at hotel

NORWICH, Conn. (WFSB) - The Norwich Fire Department extinguished a structure fire at the Norwich Holiday Inn.

The fire was contained to an out building.

Additional companies from Mohegan Tribal FD FAST, Norwich, Yantic, Laurel HIl, and Taftville assisted.

The crews were able to put of the fire in minutes.

The Norwich Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating.

