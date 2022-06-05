Twenty Towns
Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
Advertisement

Norwich Fire crews extinguish fire at hotel

The fire was contained to an out building.
The fire was contained to an out building.(Michel Curi / CC BY 2.0)
By Ashley RK Smith
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORWICH, Conn. (WFSB) - The Norwich Fire Department extinguished a structure fire at the Norwich Holiday Inn.

The fire was contained to an out building.

Additional companies from Mohegan Tribal FD FAST, Norwich, Yantic, Laurel HIl, and Taftville assisted.

The crews were able to put of the fire in minutes.

The Norwich Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Another Spectacular Sunny Day, Tracking Rain & More Humidity Mid-Week...
TECHNICAL DISCUSSION: Another Spectacular Sunny Day, Tracking Rain & More Humidity Mid-Week...
Early Warning Weather
Early Warning Weather Forecast
A car struck a house and caused a fire on St. Andrews Church Road in Pleasure Ridge Park on...
Crews respond to house fire in North Branford
TECHNICAL DISCUSSION: Another Spectacular Sunny Day, Tracking Rain & More Humidity Mid-Week...
TECHNICAL DISCUSSION: Another Spectacular Sunny Day, Tracking Rain & More Humidity Mid-Week...