1 killed in deadly night-club assault

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WFSB) - One person was killed and another seriously injured in a deadly attacked at a city nightclub Sunday morning.

According to police, officers responded to 922 Madison Avenue - Club Azul on the report of a stabbing around 1:55 a.m.

Officers found one victim outside the club suffering from deep wounds to his body.

The 27-year-old Bridgeport man was rushed to an area hospital for treatment and is lsited in critical condition.

During that time, the Bridgeport Emergency Operations Center updated responding officers of a second victim that had arrived at an area hospital via private vehicle with life-threatening stab wounds to his torso, head, and extremities. He has been identified as a 25-year-old Bridgeport man.

Both assaults appear to be related and both appear to have taken place outside the club.

Late Sunday night the 25-year-old victim died at an area hospital from injuries sustained during this assault. The victim’s family has been notified.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Homicide Detective Keith Hanson at 203-581-5243 or utilize the Bridgeport Police Tips Line at 203-576-TIPS.

