Amazing K9 Duo’s: Officer Carbone and K9 Kay

By WFSB Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SOUTHINGTON, CT- (WFSB) - Amazing K9 Duo’s is spending time with the Southington Police K9 Unit, over the next few weeks.

Today we’re introducing you to Officer Carbone and K9 Kay.

This team has been together for a little over two months and was donated to the Southington Police Department by a well know local family, Joe and Kay Calvanese through the Hometown Foundation.

Kay is currently in training with the Capital Region Training Group with Todd Mona of the East Hartford Police Department.

Kay will be a dual purpose patrol dog. He and Officer Carbone will make a great addition to the team joining K9 Luke Jacob, the stations comfort dog and K9 Tank.

