Attempted break-in caught on camera in East Lyme

EAST LYME, CT (WFSB) - Neighbors in East Lyme are talking about an attempted break on Plants Dam Road last week.

It occurred in broad daylight.

A family member was home as the duo repeatedly rang the front doorbell.

When they didn’t get an answer, they went to the back.

Video shows one young man wearing shorts and a mask scoping out the locked sliding glass door on the rear deck.

In an upstairs bedroom, was this man’s very scared sister.

“My sister was home she sent a text someone was ringing the doorbell a million times She had no idea who it was so she just stayed in her room,” said David, of East Lyme. “I don’t know what it was but they were like trying to pry the door open. The door gave a little bit.”

“Cameras become extremely important they help us not only after the fact but in many cases when they’re visible and deter crimes from happening,” said Police Chief Michael Finkelstein.

The chief said dogs are also a good deterrent, such as Jasmine, who guards his owners’ house, along with exterior cameras.

“Generally feel very safe until hearing the story about the attempted break in recently,” said Leigh Schneider, a neighbor.

As soon as both trespassers saw the camera, they bolted.

East Lyme police said this case was isolated.

“Since we put the information out on social media we’ve had some very positive feedback from people with some possible identities that we’re trying to work on at this point,” said Finkelstein.

“Of course I’m concerned. I’m concerned for my neighbors, a lot of people work, I’m here all the time,” said John McBride of East Lyme.

Also watching all the time now is a brand-new doorbell camera.

“It feels a lot more secure with having the Ring definitely because that records everything as soon as someone gets here you see stuff,” said David.

Police said those security cameras really help.

Even if you don’t have one, your neighbor may, and that could capture a license plate or an image of a suspect vehicle.

