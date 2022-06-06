Federal reserve raises interest rates to help lower inflation

(WFSB) - Gas prices have been the poster child of how high inflation has gotten.

Starting Monday, President Joe Biden will be in Los Angeles meeting with other world leaders at the Summit of the Americas.

Tackling inflation will be one of the big topics.

The Biden administration has made it clear that inflation is a top economic priority.

They want to show a strong front on the problem, especially as we inch closer and closer to the 2022 midterm elections.

We saw this last month when the federal reserve raised interest rates by half a percentage point.

This was the largest rate hike in decades to try to cool demand and lower inflation.

In a recent Gallup poll, 85-percent of Americans see our economy as either fair or in poor shape.

To help the situation, the Biden administration has been looking at lowering necessary and vital costs.

“There are a number of things that the president has proposed that we do that Congress could do, lowering the cost of insulin, lowering the cost of childcare, lowering the cost of housing, things that would make a difference,” said Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

Despite inflation, there has been some good on the economic front.

The country added hundreds of thousands of jobs and wages have gone up.

It’s not keeping up with this high inflation, and it’s why we’re still feeling the pinch.

In the latest jobs report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the United States added 390,000 jobs.

Leisure and hospitality saw the biggest gains.

The unemployment rate stayed at 3.6-percent.

The average hourly wage is nearly $32, up 5.2-percent compared to last year.

With inflation so high, the Biden administration has plans to ease the burden, like lowering costs to things like childcare, housing and medical costs.

“There’s no denying that high prices, particularly around gasoline and food, are a real problem for people. But there’s every reason for the American people to feel confident that will meet these challenges,” said President Joe Biden.

