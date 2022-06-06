Gas prices in Connecticut reach record high

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The spike in gas prices keeps getting worse.

The average price of gas in Connecticut Monday is $4.89 a gallon, a new record high.

In the wake of the pandemic, there’s a lot of demand for travel.

People say they’re trying to think of more cost-effective ways they can make their summer plans still happen, including fewer trips to the beach or summer homes.

This comes as we continue breaking record high gas prices in Connecticut and nationally.

One year ago, the average price of gas per gallon in connect was $3.08.

People told Eyewitness News with prices continuing to rise, they plan on taking fewer road trips this summer.

According to AAA, road trips are still the number one means of transportation.

Over Memorial Day weekend, 90-percent of those traveling were going by car.

That’s usually true for the rest of the summer as well.

Tracy Noble, a spokesperson for AAA, said that as gas prices rise, we may see a turn in people staying a little bit more local, but people are still looking to hit the road and make summer memories.

“People may curb their spending in other ways so that might mean choosing a more low cost restaurant, or reducing the amount of overnights that they’re going to be staying. But it’s not going to keep them from traveling,” said Noble.

Making sure your car is well-maintained and slowing down can help save gas.

