Lawmakers, advocates push for gun control following mass shootings

(WFSB) - Calls for gun control are getting louder.

This Wednesday, the House is expected to vote on a sweeping gun package.

This comes less than a month after two mass shootings killing more than 30 people.

Senator Chris Murphy is urging Congress to take action.

Last week the House Judiciary Committee passed several gun control measures.

Now it’s up to the full House to vote.

Some of those measures include raising the age to buy a semi-automatic weapon, banning high-capacity magazines, and cracking down on ghost guns.

In these final hours before the vote, Murphy, advocates, and gun violence survivors talked about what guns are doing to our country, and especially our children.

In a live town hall discussion Monday on Facebook, Dr. Joseph Sakran, a trauma surgeon, described the horrible things he has seen.

“We operate on children who are barely clinging to life because of guns found loaded and unlocked. We’ve had to deliver babies from dead moms who are gunned down while sitting in their own car. And we care for high school students bleeding to death with pulverized bone and mangled extremities because of bullets from assault style weapons,” said Sakran, of the Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center.

Guns are the number one cause of death for children, more than cancer and car accidents.

Monday afternoon Senator Joe Manchin said he supports raising the age but the challenge will be getting more senators to stand behind some of these gun measures.

