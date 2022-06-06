Man accused of damaging railroad tracks in Waterbury

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – A man is facing charges after railroad tracks were tampered with in Waterbury.

Authorities said on May 23 detectives were assigned to investigate damage to tracks owned by the Connecticut Department of Transportation.

An individual reportedly tampered with tracks in different locations in Waterbury, said police.

“Railroad personnel advised detectives that the resulting damage could potentially derail a train from its tracks,” said state police.

Police said investigators then began conducting physical surveillance in the area.

On the morning of June 3 investigators saw a male tampering with tracks adjacent to Thomaston Avenue.

Police said Jose Aquino, 63, of Waterbury, was taken into custody.

Aquino is charged with damage to railroad property first degree, criminal mischief third degree, and reckless endangerment second degree.

He posted a $50,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Waterbury court June 21.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.