Twenty Towns
Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
Advertisement

Catalytic converter thefts from buses delays school start times

School bus generic
School bus generic(WRDW)
By Mike Agogliati
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 8:06 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOLCOTT, Conn. (WFSB) - Catalytic converter thefts from 8 smaller school buses have delayed school star times for some students Monday.

According to police, the thefts were discovered early Monday morning.

School officials said the bus pickup for any child who rides any bus that is smaller than a regular full-size bus will be delayed 3 hours.

All other buses will run on their normal schedule and schools will open on their normal schedule.

Stay with Eyewitness News for more information as soon as it becomes available.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

WFSB File.
1 killed in deadly night-club assault
Another Spectacular Sunny Day, Tracking Rain & More Humidity Mid-Week...
TECHNICAL DISCUSSION: Another Spectacular Sunny Day, But We Are Tracking Rain & More Humidity As Early As Tomorrow Night.
Early Warning Weather
Early Warning Weather Forecast
Polish Festival brings awareness about Ukraine war
Polish Festival brings awareness about Ukraine war