Catalytic converter thefts from buses delays school start times

WOLCOTT, Conn. (WFSB) - Catalytic converter thefts from 8 smaller school buses have delayed school star times for some students Monday.

According to police, the thefts were discovered early Monday morning.

School officials said the bus pickup for any child who rides any bus that is smaller than a regular full-size bus will be delayed 3 hours.

All other buses will run on their normal schedule and schools will open on their normal schedule.

