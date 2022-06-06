Officials, activists call for changes to Kinneytown Dam in Seymour

SEYMOUR, CT (WFSB) – A group of elected leaders joined environmental activists to renew their calls for action on a Seymour dam.

The Kinneytown Dam has long been blamed for killing several species of fish in the Naugatuck River.

For the last ten years, Kevin Zak of the Naugatuck River revival group has been monitoring fish coming through the Kinneytown Dam.

In that time, the numbers have been getting lower and lower.

“I started filming everything and anything in the river, above this river. I live in Naugatuck about 10 miles up and it was exciting if I saw a couple of fish,” said Zak.

Standing with local, state and congressional leaders, Zak is calling on the dam’s owners, HydroLand, to give up their ownership.

Everyone at the dam said the company has done nothing to fix fish passage issues.

“From the beginning, they’ve never passed more than a few fish, ever,” said Rick Dunne, Executive Director of the Naugatuck Valley Council of Governments.

Leaders said the dam isn’t only an environmental issue, but also an economic one, for all the towns the river runs through.

One economic aspect several leaders brought up is missing out on fishers coming through their towns and cities.

“The fishing in Waterbury is just non-existent or very minimal because they can’t get by the dam. It’s not right,” said Waterbury Mayor Neil O’Leary.

Several also pushed for the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) to take punitive action on the company.

They also want the dam to be handed over.

“Transfer the ownership of the dam under terms that are fair to the towns and the environmental communities so they can begin the process of fully reopening this beautiful river,” said Representative Rosa DeLauro.

Another complaint that has been raised is the dam is generating zero hydro power for local towns and cities.

Eyewitness News reached out to HydroLand but has not heard back.

