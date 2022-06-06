Polish Festival brings awareness about Ukraine war

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WFSB) - The Polish Festival in Little Poland was everything but little.

Thousands packed Broad Street in New Britain for the return of this giant neighborhood party.

After the All Kielbasa and Pierogi’s, Julia and Ben Savichky danced to the polka beat. These New Yorkers came all this way for an iconic polish Sunday.

“Being from upstate New York coming to hear the polka, the music, and the food, it brings a lot of really good memories back for us from our grandparents, so it’s been a really great day,” they said.

Over one hundred vendors lined the streets. Pottery, T-shirts, and of course the delicious food. Polonia Business Association Vice President Kasia Nowak was part of the team that made today possible.

“We have amazing, not only polish, but people from polish heritage but also Americans who love polish food polish culture they love Pierogi, Golabki, Kapusta all kind of things like that. And they love their folk dancers,” said Nowak.

Amid the partying, the Ukrainian blue and yellow had a loud presence.

President Maidan United President Sofia Dumansky said, “the war keeps escalating but it’s no longer on the news, as it was, and we think there is some sort of a fatigue happening as well where a lot of people are saying we don’t even want to watch the news anymore, so donations are slowing down, so we are trying to find ways to raising funds because they need us.”

Dumansky was part of several booths focused on raising awareness for Ukraine. They sold t-shirts and collected money to eventually purchase medical supplies.

Supplies that will be taken to hospitals in Ukraine. So far, they’ve sent over 11,000 of medical kits along with an Xray machine.

