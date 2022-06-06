Quaker Hill resident arrested for DWI and firearm charges

Ledyard, CT- (WFSB) - A Quaker Hill man is facing DWI and firearm charges for an incident that occurred in May.

On May 6th, 2022, the Ledyard Police Department responded to a two-vehicle accident on Route 12 near the intersection of River Drive in Ledyard, CT.

Their investigation determined that the operator of a grey Jeep Wrangler, Robert E. Allard, was under the influence of alcohol and had a stainless silver colored compact 1911 pistol on his person.

Allard suffered injuries and was transported to the William Backus Hospital.

Both a search and arrest warrant were sent to and approved by the New London Superior Court GA10.

One month later, on June 6th, 2022, Allard turned himself into the Ledyard Police Department where he was arrested without incident, processed, and held on a court set $50,000 cash bond.

Allard was charged with following too close, DWI, and carrying a firearm under the influence of alcohol/drugs.

