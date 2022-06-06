State lawmakers pushing for federal help as gas prices surge

(WFSB) – People across the country continue to feel the pinch at the pump, with relief for sky-high gas prices nowhere in sight.

Some Connecticut lawmakers are making a plea Monday morning to the federal government step in.

Almost everyone is feeling the difference in their wallets.

In a week the national average for a gallon of gas has jumped more than 20 cents.

As we head into driving season for most of the country, this becomes an even bigger headache.

A plan to battle profiteering and price gouging by big oil companies will be in the spotlight Monday morning at Senator Richard Blumenthal’s press briefing, calling for more action at a federal level to lower gas prices.

During this time when many American families are feeling the difference while fueling up, some oil giants in the industry have pocketed billions in profits.

The top 25 gas and oil companies announced $237 billion in profits in just 2021 alone.

Experts say as things continue to get worse, people may re-think some of their summer driving plans.

“We’re going to see $6 to $6.50 by 4th of July,” said Michael Fox, the Executive Director of the Gasda Association.

“The new price that we pay at the pump, that’s a new normal and somehow we have to get used to it,” said Quinnipiac International Business Professor Mohammad Elahee.

Blumenthal will hold his press briefing at a Minuteman gas station in Hartford at 11:30 a.m. Monday morning.

