2 people shot in New Haven late Monday night

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Two people were shot late Monday night in New Haven.

According to police, it happened between Elm Street and Edgewood Avenue.

Officers were called to the scene around 11 p.m.

Multiple evidence markers were spotted on the scene.

Police said one person was confirmed to have been hurt; however, they would not confirm the status of the second person.

No other details were released.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.