Airport officials to make announcement about summer travel at Bradley

Bradley International Airport
Bradley International Airport(Western Mass News photo)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 8:06 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) - The Connecticut Airport Authority said it will give an update on summer travel out of Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks.

It said it will give some updated advice for passengers and announce a new non-stop route that will start later in the summer season.

The announcement is set for 10:30 a.m. in front of the Frontier Airlines ticket counter.

