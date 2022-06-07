Twenty Towns
Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
Advertisement

Average gas prices in CT continue to creep toward $5 per gallon

Gas prices continue to rise.
Gas prices continue to rise.(WABI)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 10:06 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WFSB) –High gas prices won’t be dropping down anytime soon.

Even with some of the cost saving measures on the state level, Connecticut drivers are still paying more for gas than much of the country.

Some drivers have reported gas stations in the state with prices over $5 per gallon for regular.

According to AAA, the average for a gallon of regular gas in Connecticut is $4.92 cents. That is despite the state’s suspended gas tax.

That’s one cent less than the national average, which is $4.91 cents per gallon.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Katie Ann Nichols.
Woman arrested in East Lyme child abuse case
Medicine and health care.
Updates on CT’s maternal health coverage to be announced
Early Warning Weather
Early Warning Weather Forecast
Masters champion Dustin Johnson plays a stroke from the No. 4 tee during the third round of the...
Dustin Johnson pulls out of the Travelers Championship