Average gas prices in CT continue to creep toward $5 per gallon

(WFSB) –High gas prices won’t be dropping down anytime soon.

Even with some of the cost saving measures on the state level, Connecticut drivers are still paying more for gas than much of the country.

Some drivers have reported gas stations in the state with prices over $5 per gallon for regular.

According to AAA, the average for a gallon of regular gas in Connecticut is $4.92 cents. That is despite the state’s suspended gas tax.

That’s one cent less than the national average, which is $4.91 cents per gallon.

