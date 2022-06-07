Connecticut students to join nationwide walkout to demand stricter gun control measures

MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - As communities across the country wade through the aftermath of the Uvalde, TX school shooting, a debate over tougher gun control continues.

Since mass shooting that left 19 students and two teachers dead, there have been nationwide protests and demonstrations.

One is planned at Middletown High School on Tuesday. Students said they’ll be walking out.

Organized by the Student Education and Activism Group, those planning to participate said that if there is no real change, people are just waiting for the next horrific tragedy. They said now is the time to act.

There have been at least 33 mass shootings since the Robb Elementary School massacre in late May, according to authorities.

Students at Middletown High School said they will host their demonstration in conjunction with a nationwide “Students Demand Action” walkout.

Organizers said the goal is to put pressure on lawmakers and push for bipartisan support for stricter gun control measures.

Connecticut Sen. Chris Murphy voiced his support for the students.

‘’They need progress,” Murphy said. “They need us to show that we care about what kids are going through, and I’m hopeful that we’ll get a deal.’’

Medical experts said the trauma that one experiences after a mass shooting is life-altering.

“We operate on children who are barely clinging to life because of guns found loaded and unlocked,” said Dr. Joseph Sakran, Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center. “We’ve had to deliver babies from dead moms who are gunned down while sitting in their own car. And we care for high school students bleeding to death with pulverized bone and mangled extremities because of bullets from assault style weapons.”

The walkout in Middletown is planned for 8:35 a.m.

