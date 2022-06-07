Last second lawsuit aims to stop school mascot changes in West Hartford

WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – West Hartford’s high schools may have new team nicknames and mascots.

District leaders plan to unveil the changes at a public meeting on Tuesday night.

However, a last second lawsuit could prove to be a roadblock.

It’s unclear if the lawsuit will stop the process. It was filed Monday night. District leaders have yet to respond to it.

The group that filed the suit, Hall Conard United, said its anger is about history and money. It claimed it would cost $97,000 to replace team names and imagery, and that does not even include changing outdoor signs.

The group asked the Board of Education to pause the process on officially changing Conard High School’s team nickname from the Chieftains and Hall High School from the Warriors.

It went down to the wire because the board was scheduled to reveal the new team nicknames and mascots at a regularly scheduled meeting Tuesday night.

The board approved making the changes earlier this year because members felt the old nicknames weren’t politically correct. Last June, a new state law banned local schools from receiving grant money from the Mashantucket Pequot and Mohegan fund if a school uses nicknames or mascots that can be deemed as offensive. It also claimed the lawsuit overshot the costs of making the changes. Board members said the changes will only cost about $30,000.

The meeting kicks off at 7 p.m.

