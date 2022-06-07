New Britain Bees host Brockton Rox

NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) - The New Britain Bees (3-8) take on the Brockton Rox (5-5) Tuesday night!

The game starts at 6:35 p.m.

You can watch the game below, and on WFSB+

The Bees are currently 5 games back in the Futures Collegiate Baseball League of New England.

Channel 3′s Marc Robbins caught up with some Rox players who are the sons of successful major league players:

The New Britain Bees take on the Brockton Rox Tuesday night.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.