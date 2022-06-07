Twenty Towns
New Britain Bees host Brockton Rox

WFSB+ will stream all New Britain Bees home games for the 2022 season.
By Evan Sobol and Marc Robbins
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 6:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) - The New Britain Bees (3-8) take on the Brockton Rox (5-5) Tuesday night!

The game starts at 6:35 p.m.

You can watch the game below, and on WFSB+

The Bees are currently 5 games back in the Futures Collegiate Baseball League of New England.

Channel 3′s Marc Robbins caught up with some Rox players who are the sons of successful major league players:

The New Britain Bees take on the Brockton Rox Tuesday night.

