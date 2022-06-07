New Britain Bees host Brockton Rox
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 6:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) - The New Britain Bees (3-8) take on the Brockton Rox (5-5) Tuesday night!
The game starts at 6:35 p.m.
The Bees are currently 5 games back in the Futures Collegiate Baseball League of New England.
Channel 3′s Marc Robbins caught up with some Rox players who are the sons of successful major league players:
