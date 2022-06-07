Republican candidate for governor wants attorney general’s office to investigate Lamont ad

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The Republican challenger for Connecticut governor wants the state attorney general’s office to investigate an advertisement posted online by the current governor.

Bob Stefanowski asked Attorney General William Tong to investigate the Lamont Administration for violating Connecticut’s marijuana advertising laws.

Stefanowski said that on Sunday, Gov. Ned Lamont released a video through his official Governor of Connecticut Twitter account that promoted the use of recreational marijuana. It said that in Connecticut “it’s cool to smoke some pot.”

Connecticut has everything!



The nation's best pizza

Lobster rolls

College basketball

Beaches

Mountains

Rivers

Great breweries#CTgrown produce

Country music



Yes, you read that right. We have country music, like this toe-tapping track about our great state. pic.twitter.com/5UKiYxVsKd — Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) June 5, 2022

However, Stefanowski pointed out that per Connecticut General Statutes (CGS) Sec. 21a-421bb, established by Public Act No. 21-1, promoting the use of marijuana over social media is prohibited unless there is proof that at least 90 percent of the audience can reasonably be expected to be 21 years of age and older.

“If Gov. Lamont wants to use his bully pulpit to encourage drug use in Connecticut, I guess that’s his choice,” Stefanowski said. “But he should at least abide by his own laws. A.G. Tong should immediately investigate what steps, if any, Gov. Lamont took to ensure that no more than 10 per cent of his 90,500 twitter followers are under the age of 21 as is required by Connecticut Statute.”

Channel 3 reached out to Lamont for comment and is waiting to hear back.

