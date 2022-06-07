Residents to vote on future of recreational marijuana in Waterbury

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Waterbury leaders are letting voters decide the future of recreational marijuana in the city.

In a unanimous vote, the Board of Aldermen added two questions for residents on the November ballot, asking if recreational marijuana should be sold or manufactured within city limits.

Last year, the city enacted a moratorium on recreational marijuana, blocking applications and zoning permits for these businesses.

It’s been nearly a year since recreational marijuana became legal in Connecticut, but Waterbury is still figuring out how to handle it.

That is set to expire in August, but Mayor Neil O’Leary wants to extend that until at least after the election so the voters can answer the ballot questions first.

Mayor Neil O’Leary told Eyewitness News this is just about making sure residents are heard.

“I would like to hear from our residents how they feel about it. If the support is there for this, then we will go in that direction. If the support is not there for this, we won’t be going in that direction,” O’Leary said.

O’Leary has concerns with recreational marijuana businesses in city limits.

“My biggest fear, like alcohol, is that if we sell marijuana legally in Waterbury, it may become easier for our student population to get access to that,” he said. “Waterbury is my home and I want to, I want to see it grow and have the same benefits that some of the other surrounding cities have.”

Liz Bullard spoke out against the moratorium last year.

She said the city should be viewing this as a financial opportunity and a way for new business owners to establish themselves.

“How do we as a city say, ok, this is something that’s coming forward. How do we open this up in a way that can help residents, whether it’s from an entrepreneurial standpoint, or anything like that,” said Bullard.

Under Connecticut’s law, municipalities get 3-percent of recreational marijuana sales.

O’Leary said that’s not enough to outweigh the potential cons.

