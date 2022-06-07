Twenty Towns
Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
Advertisement

Rollover crash closes road in Simsbury

Crews responded to a rollover crash on Bushy Hill Road in Simsbury.
Crews responded to a rollover crash on Bushy Hill Road in Simsbury.(Simsbury Volunteer Fire Company)
By Evan Sobol
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIMSBURY, CT (WFSB) – A rollover crash in Simsbury has shut down Bushy Hill Road Tuesday afternoon.

The Simsbury Volunteer Fire Company said the road is closed between West Mary Lane and Fernwood Road.

A pole and wires are down as a result of the crash.

Officials said minor injuries are reported.

The fire department also said one person was helped out of the water at a riverbank at Tariffville Park.

There were no injuries reported in that incident.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A file photo of a Connecticut State Police vehicle.
Crash closes I-91 southbound exit ramp in Cromwell
A traffic alert has been issued.
Berlin Turnpike at Berlin-Newington town line back open following downed wires
A traffic alert has been issued.
Serious crash closes area in Groton
I-84 eastbound closed in Danbury due to a pedestrian involved crash