Rollover crash closes road in Simsbury
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIMSBURY, CT (WFSB) – A rollover crash in Simsbury has shut down Bushy Hill Road Tuesday afternoon.
The Simsbury Volunteer Fire Company said the road is closed between West Mary Lane and Fernwood Road.
A pole and wires are down as a result of the crash.
Officials said minor injuries are reported.
The fire department also said one person was helped out of the water at a riverbank at Tariffville Park.
There were no injuries reported in that incident.
