Rollover crash closes road in Simsbury

SIMSBURY, CT (WFSB) – A rollover crash in Simsbury has shut down Bushy Hill Road Tuesday afternoon.

The Simsbury Volunteer Fire Company said the road is closed between West Mary Lane and Fernwood Road.

A pole and wires are down as a result of the crash.

Officials said minor injuries are reported.

The fire department also said one person was helped out of the water at a riverbank at Tariffville Park.

There were no injuries reported in that incident.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.