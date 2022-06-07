Sen. Murphy discusses gun control with President Biden

(WFSB) - Connecticut Senator Chris Murphy met with President Joe Biden at the White House Tuesday morning to discuss gun control.

Murphy called the conversation a “good one” and said Congress will need the president’s support to sign any legislation that gets passed.

The meeting comes as Democrats in the Senate are working hand in hand with Republicans to find common ground.

“We’re not going to settle for a piece of legislation that checks a box. We’re only going to move forward with a piece of legislation which saves lives,” Murphy said.

Senate negotiators appear to be focusing on helping states enact or improve red flag laws, which allow courts to seize guns from anyone deemed dangerous, as well as new mental health measures, and increased school safety funding.

