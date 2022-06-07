Small Business Spotlight: Retro Junk

MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - In the old Manchester Mall you’ll find a store with a bunch of old stuff: Retro Junk.

“Well, it’s a bunch of retro stuff and I found that the majority of people who talk about this kind of stuff, more the people I buy it from, refer to it as junk. Like I have all this old junk in my house, so it’s retro junk,” said Brandon Farr.

It’s really not that old, and it’s really not junk, either.

Farr opened the shop in October of 2019 after he’d been collecting items from the 80s and 90s and realized other people loved it just as much as he did.

“I get those stories, almost everyone who comes in here, ‘oh I had this, oh I wasn’t able to get this as a kid it’s so cool I can get it now.’ I describe nostalgia as that Christmas morning feeling, it’s that excitement that brings you back to your childhood. Everything from the video games to the toys, old t-shirts, records, it’s just the stuff that people are drawn to and makes them feel good and it’s a powerful thing,” Farr said.

In a short amount of time during the pandemic he already outgrew a smaller space and moved into this one.

“I’ve always been into this stuff, I’m a huge collector first before I became a businessman. So really just the demand and how popular nostalgia as a whole was. I had no plans to open a business, I kind of just saw a vacant spot and went for it,” said Farr.

He’s had a huge response, with people not only going to buy items, but selling Farr their old collections.

“I used to do the whole tag saling, flea markets, auctions, thrift stores, and just every day, driving around searching for the stuff. Now that I have a location it’s cool because people bring me stuff,” Farr said.

Stuff like figurines, games, cards, and even music. What’s old is new again.

“Old school video games right now, n64 and game cube are super popular. Old media, so records, CDs, and cassette tapes surprisingly even VHS tapes, as far as toys go, any 80s 90s action figures, He Man, Ninja Turtles, GI Joe, things like that, and the only kind of newer thing I have are the Funko Pop figures which are super popular, so I get a lot of people in here looking for those as well,” said Farr.

You never know what you’ll find. Farr says he adds to the collection all the time.

