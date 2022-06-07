‘Spongy moth’ outbreak in part of the state has foresters worried about oaks

SALISBURY, CT (WFSB) - State foresters are keeping an eye on an outbreak of the insects formerly known as gypsy moths.

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection estimated that half the oak trees in an area of Salisbury would be bare by the end of the month.

DEEP posted photos to social media on Tuesday.

DEEP Foresters are monitoring the outbreak of spongy moth in state forests in northwestern Connecticut. These photos... Posted by Connecticut Fish and Wildlife on Tuesday, June 7, 2022

“The first photo shows the larvae (or caterpillars) of spongy moth (identified by the blue and red dots along their backs) feeding on the leaves of an oak tree,” DEEP said. “The second photo shows the small round, brownish-green frass (droppings) of the caterpillars that is falling on the ground from the tree tops. Tattered leaves that have been partially consumed by the caterpillars also litter the ground.”

DEEP said that at times, the sound of the caterpillar droppings hitting the forest floor sounds like it is raining even though the sun is out.

Spongy moth caterpillar droppings photographed in Salisbury. (Connecticut Fish and Wildlife)

“The caterpillars will continue eating the leaves for a few more weeks until they enter the next stage of their life cycle to pupate,” the department said. “Most oak trees in this area are at least 50 percent defoliated and will likely be bare by the end of June.”

Some trees may grow a new set of leaves, which uses up energy intended for next year’s growth, foresters said.

They said many trees will probably die and salvage may be necessary.

More information about this year’s spongy moths can be found on DEEP’s website here.

