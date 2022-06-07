State police searching for motorcycle stolen in Killingworth

KILLINGWORTH, CT (WFSB) – State police are searching for an antique motorcycle that was stolen in Killingworth last week.

Authorities said the 1969 Honda CT90K Enduro was stolen out of a garage on June 2.

“The motorcycle has a black vinyl storage bag in the rear left area, and a custom luggage rack extension behind the seat,” state police said.

Power tools were also stolen from the garage, police said.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Trooper Barrera with Troop F by email at Daniel.Barrera@ct.gov or by calling 860-399-2100.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.