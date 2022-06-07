Twenty Towns
Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
Advertisement

State police searching for motorcycle stolen in Killingworth

State police are searching for a motorcycle stolen in Killingworth last week.
State police are searching for a motorcycle stolen in Killingworth last week.(Connecticut State Police Troop F)
By Evan Sobol
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 1:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLINGWORTH, CT (WFSB) – State police are searching for an antique motorcycle that was stolen in Killingworth last week.

Authorities said the 1969 Honda CT90K Enduro was stolen out of a garage on June 2.

“The motorcycle has a black vinyl storage bag in the rear left area, and a custom luggage rack extension behind the seat,” state police said.

Power tools were also stolen from the garage, police said.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Trooper Barrera with Troop F by email at Daniel.Barrera@ct.gov or by calling 860-399-2100.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

COVID-19 generic
COVID UPDATE: CT’s positivity rate is 9.63% over last 7 days
Gov. Ned Lamont's Twitter account posted about smoking marijuana on June 5.
Republican candidate for governor wants attorney general’s office to investigate Lamont ad
Gypsy moth caterpillars photographed in Salisbury.
‘Spongy moth’ outbreak in part of the state has foresters worried about oaks
A traffic alert has been issued.
Berlin Turnpike at Berlin-Newington town line back open following downed wires