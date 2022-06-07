Updates on CT’s maternal health coverage to be announced

FARMINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Enhancements to Connecticut’s maternal health coverage and services are coming.

Gov. Ned Lamont scheduled a news conference to talk about the recent and coming changes.

It's set for 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday at the UConn Health Outpatient Pavilion in Farmington.

Lamont said he will be joined by Department of Social Services commissioner Deidre Gifford, Department of Public Health commissioner Manisha Juthani, and medical providers.

