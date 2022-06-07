Twenty Towns
Updates on CT’s maternal health coverage to be announced

By Rob Polansky
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
FARMINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Enhancements to Connecticut’s maternal health coverage and services are coming.

Gov. Ned Lamont scheduled a news conference to talk about the recent and coming changes.

It’s set for 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday at the UConn Health Outpatient Pavilion in Farmington. Stream it live below:

Lamont said he will be joined by Department of Social Services commissioner Deidre Gifford, Department of Public Health commissioner Manisha Juthani, and medical providers.

